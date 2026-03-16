Fairfax could see temporary casino under revised Virginia bill

The Brief Virginia lawmakers approved a revised bill allowing a temporary casino in Fairfax County to operate for up to five years before a referendum on a permanent site. Revenue from the temporary casino would fund Fairfax County Public Schools, with future permanent casino taxes split between the state and county. The proposal effectively limits the casino to Tysons, while Gov. Abigail Spanberger has not yet said whether she will sign or veto the bill.



A revised bill would allow a temporary casino to be opened in Fairfax ahead of a referendum vote to make it permanent.

What we know:

On Friday, the Virginia State Senate voted to accept a substitute for Senate Bill 756, which would allow a temporary casino in Fairfax to operate for up to five years or until the county chooses an operator for a permanent casino.

The bill passed Friday is a change from a version that passed the Virginia House of Delegates in the beginning of March, which opened the door for a referendum vote to take place.

Dig deeper:

Tax revenue generated by the temporary casino would go to Fairfax County Public Schools. If a permanent casino is approved in a referendum vote, the tax revenue would be split between state and local governments – but earmarked in Fairfax County for K-12 public schools.

Legislation restricts the casing to be built in a 1.5-million-square-foot mixed-use development near a Silver Line Metro station and within two miles of a large regional mall – effectively limiting it to Tysons.

What they're saying:

Governor Abigail Spanberger has not indicated whether she will sign the bill, and a campaign urging her to veto it has already begun. Her office said she will review the legislation, noting past openness to casino proposals if a statewide gaming commission is established.