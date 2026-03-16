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Fairfax could see temporary casino under revised Virginia bill

By
Published  March 16, 2026 2:02pm EDT
Fairfax
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Virginia lawmakers approved a revised bill allowing a temporary casino in Fairfax County to operate for up to five years before a referendum on a permanent site.
    • Revenue from the temporary casino would fund Fairfax County Public Schools, with future permanent casino taxes split between the state and county.
    • The proposal effectively limits the casino to Tysons, while Gov. Abigail Spanberger has not yet said whether she will sign or veto the bill.

FAIRFAX, Va. - A revised bill would allow a temporary casino to be opened in Fairfax ahead of a referendum vote to make it permanent. 

What we know:

On Friday, the Virginia State Senate voted to accept a substitute for Senate Bill 756, which would allow a temporary casino in Fairfax to operate for up to five years or until the county chooses an operator for a permanent casino. 

The bill passed Friday is a change from a version that passed the Virginia House of Delegates in the beginning of March, which opened the door for a referendum vote to take place. 

Dig deeper:

Tax revenue generated by the temporary casino would go to Fairfax County Public Schools. If a permanent casino is approved in a referendum vote, the tax revenue would be split between state and local governments – but earmarked in Fairfax County for K-12 public schools. 

Legislation restricts the casing to be built in a 1.5-million-square-foot mixed-use development near a Silver Line Metro station and within two miles of a large regional mall – effectively limiting it to Tysons. 

What they're saying:

Governor Abigail Spanberger has not indicated whether she will sign the bill, and a campaign urging her to veto it has already begun. Her office said she will review the legislation, noting past openness to casino proposals if a statewide gaming commission is established.

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