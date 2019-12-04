Fairfax Connector workers begin strike, impacting 30K bus riders

If you take the Fairfax Connector to work, this story is for you!

The bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule Thursday due to a planned strike.

A Fairfax Connector bus rolls into position to take part in the press conference at the Burke Centre VRE Station on Saturday, January 13, 2013. (Photo by Tracy A. Woodward/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Starting at 3 a.m., more than 1,000 union members employed by Fairfax Connector contractor, Transdev went on strike.

The workers are protesting unfair labor practices and bad faith bargaining.

Thursday's strike will affect 91 routes and an estimated 30,000 bus riders and bus-rail commuters across the region.