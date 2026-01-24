Fairfax Connector to suspend service ahead of winter storm
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax Connector will halt all bus service beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, as a powerful winter storm moves into the region, officials said.
What we know:
Service will remain suspended through Sunday, Jan. 25.
The National Weather Service warns the storm will bring heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain, with snowfall expected to begin late Saturday and conditions worsening overnight into Sunday.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.
NWS says six to 12 inches of snow and sleet could fall in the immediate Washington, D.C. region, with higher amounts possible in the far northern and western areas. Ice accumulation could reach one to two‑tenths of an inch, creating hazardous travel conditions.
