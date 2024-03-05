Fairfax Connector strike: Union, Transdev reach tentative deal

After a nearly two-week strike, the Fairfax Connector workers' union has reached a tentative deal Tuesday evening.

Fairfax Connector workers have been on strike since February 22.

The union, ATU Local 689, and Transdev spent all of Tuesday in a bargaining session over a new contract, the fourth bargaining session since the strike began. Transdev is a France-based, private company that operates public transport around the world.

The union is seeking higher pay, more sick leave and retirement benefits for its members in the new contract.

"Local 689 was able to win major transformative improvements to the contract that would guarantee retirement security for members, include competitive wages for bus operators and mechanics, and enhance the 40-hour guarantee, among other key Union priorities," according to a statement from the union.

Union members are expected to vote on the tentative agreement on Wednesday.

Fairfax Connector service is expected to be suspended through Wednesday, disrupting travel for the approximately 26,000 daily passengers.