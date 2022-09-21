Fairfax Co. school assistant arrested for assaulting student with special needs in classroom: cops

A Fairfax County instructional assistant was arrested and faces charges for allegedly assaulting a student with special needs in the classroom.

Authorities say the assault happened on September 16 at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston, Virginia.

Police say two teachers walked into their classroom and witnessed Mark MacDicken, an instructional assistant from Centreville, assaulting the student.

MacDicken has worked at the school for approximately ten years. Police say he was charged with assault and was released on his signature.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 703-246-7800.