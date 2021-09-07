Suspect arrested in Towson University shooting, police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at Towson University over the weekend, according to police.

On Sept. 7, Baltimore County Police took a 19-year-old suspect into custody accused in the shooting on the Towson University campus around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

According to university estimates, about 400 people were together at the event near Freedom Square on campus.

Detectives say the suspect fired shots, hitting himself and two others. The gunman and two other people were injured in the shooting--one of whom was a Towson University student.

Officials with the school said the student who was injured in the shooting has been released from the hospital and is expected to return to campus.

A veteran police officer with the University has been placed on paid leave while the school investigates whether "established procedures" were followed the night of the gathering.

Baltimore County police are leading the investigation into the incident.

The school says the office of public safety will increase monitoring and engagement at "unsanctioned" events going forward.