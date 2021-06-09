Fairfax Co. police searching for suspect accused in multiple armed robberies

Fairfax County police are searching for a suspect accused in multiple armed robberies in the Mason District.

Officials say they are investigating four cases with commonalities that have occurred since Saturday in the 3300 block of Glenmore Drive.

The first incident was reported at 9:01 p.m. on June 5 when a victim said the man approached them with a knife and demanded property.

The second robbery was reported at 10:13 p.m. on the same day when two people say a suspect came up to them with a knife and assaulted one of them before running away. No injuries were reported.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Officer struck by vehicle in Temple Hills released from hospital; police still searching for suspect

The next two robberies occurred on June 8. Police say the first victim was robbed of cash at knifepoint around 10:30 a.m.

The second robbery that day was reported at 4:57 p.m. The victim said he was approached by a man with a knife who demanded property and assaulted him before running away. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Police say in all of the robberies, the suspect approached the victims with a knife, demanded property, then fled. The suspect is described as a white male between 17 and 25 years old, 5’8’’ in height, and weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing a mask at the time of the incidents.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Mason District Station at 703-256-8035. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by texting "FCCS" and "tip" to 847411, or by web.