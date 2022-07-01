Fairfax CEO found murdered inside his home laid to rest Friday

One week after his murder, a funeral service was held Friday for the non-profit founder, husband and father of two killed in his bed last Friday as he slept, 32-year-old Gret Glyer.

The funeral service took place at the Falls Church Anglican, located on Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church, Virginia.

READ MORE: Fairfax City murder suspect claimed to be ex-boyfriend of victim's wife

"I saw him grow into great things as a man with firm and solid faith in Jesus Christ, as a devoted and loving husband, father as a man who devoted himself to building a way to practically and effectively love and minister to people’s every day needs throughout the world," said Rector Josiah Jones of Holy Trinity Church. Jones told those in attendance he had known Glyer since Glyer was a junior in high school.

"He had done so much in his short life, for which we out to be grateful to God," Jones added.

Friday’s funeral service included a closed casket.

Jones also acknowledged on Friday how the community also has feelings of "shock and betrayal."

Those close to the victim’s family confirm both Glyer’s family and the suspect had ties to The Falls Church Anglican.

The day before Friday’s service, court documents had revealed 32-year-old Glyer was shot 10 times, including four times in the head and twice in the neck. Detectives said the suspect entered Glyer’s Fairfax, Virginia home through an unlocked back door.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, June 24, at the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court.

Police arrested 33-year-old Joshua Danehower. He is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In court documents obtained by FOX 5, detectives also identified Danehower as an "ex" of the victim’s wife, Heather Glyer. Those documents said Danehower regular reached out to Heather Glyer, wanting to reconnect with her.

A family attorney and those close to the victim are adamant there was never a relationship between the two and that the suspect suffers from extreme mental health.

RELATED: Suspect in nonprofit CEO's murder arrested at Dulles Airport

A source close to the Glyer family previously told FOX 5, "Gret's killer is suffering from a severe mental illness. He was deluded into thinking that there was a romantic relationship, when no such relationship ever existed."

Fairfax police said Heather and Gret Glyer were asleep in their bed at the time of their shooting. Their two young children were also in the home at the time but were not injured.

After living in Africa, FOX 5 was told Glyer founded "DonorSee", a non-profit that raised money for the world’s poorest people.

Dr. Andrea Bonior, a licensed clinical psychologist, author and Georgetown University Adjunct Professor, is not surprised people all across the region and world are playing close attention to developments in this investigation.

"It feels like a very shocking case and I think that it explains a lot of the interest in it. It’s a young family, young children, by all accounts, somebody who was doing something to really, really change the world in a positive way. It’s a tragedy and it’s a shocking tragedy. And for that reason, it makes sense that we’re all interested in it because there’s a level of heartbreak about it," said Bonior.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"My warning to viewers would be to take it slow, to not jump to conclusions and certainly if there are mental health issues involved, to remember that ever case is unique and that every person with mental health illness is unique. And there are lots of folks with various psychological disorders who are out there in the world doing good for the world, functioning quite world, and it’s important we don’t have a stereotype that connects mental illness to violence automatically," Bonior added.

Danehower was arrested at a FedEx at Dulles International Airport, where he had worked for about a month. Officials say he was arrested Tuesday night while still in his vehicle, apparently heading into work.

FOX 5 learned on Friday Danehower has an Arlington County court record involving a handgun permit. Court officials would not say any more on the matter telling FOX 5 it is private information.

After the bail hearing, an official quoted Danehower as asking, "Can I order a pizza?" The official included this hand-written message in the case court documents, also noting, "…he was not taking the situation seriously in the slightest."

Glyer's wife, Heather, released a statement following the police's announcement of an arrest in the case. It reads in full:

"I am grateful to the police and everyone who has worked so hard to make this arrest happen so quickly. I am thankful for the outpouring of support we've received from our church, friends, family, and people we haven't even met. Gret was my best friend and an incredible husband and father. He had an amazing heart for helping the people who need it most, and I know that legacy will live on. I know that God is with me and has a plan for my life and for the lives of our children. We would appreciate your prayers."