Nonprofit CEO mysteriously found dead in Fairfax home

The founder of a nonprofit crowdfunding platform that helps people in the world's poorest countries was found dead Friday in his Fairfax home.

Officers from the Fairfax City Police Department were called to the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court just before 3 a.m. for a man who had been shot inside his residence.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the adult male – who has been identified by police as 32-year-old Gret Glyer – had already succumbed to his wounds.

Glyer's organization DonorSee is using the platform to raise money to help his wife and two kids. They released the following statement after his death:

"We continue to grieve the loss of our inspirational Founder and friend, Gret Glyer. For anyone that would like to help, we have opened a project to raise funds in support of Gret’s wife Heather and their two young children. All of the funds raised will go directly to his family to help them going forward. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

The project has raised over $40,000 thus far.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident as a homicide. At this time, police say they have no reason to believe that there is a wider threat to the community.

The City of Fairfax Police Department says it is fully committed to investigating this case thoroughly and looks forward to speaking to anyone who has any knowledge or information about this case. They are encouraging the public to call the police department if they see or hear anything suspicious (703-385-7924).

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.