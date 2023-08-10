Exxon cashier pistol-whipped during robbery in Northwest DC: police

A gas station cashier is speaking out for the first time after armed robbers violently assaulted him Wednesday night.

Surveillance video FOX 5 obtained shows the thieves walking into the gas station on Connecticut Avenue Northwest, hold a bag up, and wave a firearm. You can see the armed robbers clearing out the cash register, stealing money, as the scared cashier holds his hands up. It all happened after he says they pointed a gun at him, demanded money, and pistol whipped him — injuring his face and eye.

The cashier thought his life was over, and that his wife would have to live without her husband, and his baby would grow up without a father.

It all took place at the Exxon Gas Station at Connecticut and Nebraska Avenue around 9 o'clock Wednesday night.

D.C. police have released surveillance photos of the suspects who they say got away with $900 cash, cigarettes, and an iPhone.

Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

While police investigate, the cashier told FOX 5 exclusively that he's fortunate to be alive.

"I feel very scary," he said. "The incident happened with me yesterday. I was like, I will be no more. Placing the gun on me. I thought I would die."

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction.