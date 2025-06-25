Extreme heat across the DC region with chance of storms

Another day of scorching heat across the D.C. region with new chances of afternoon storms.

According to FOX 5's Tucker Carlson, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect across the region.

There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Big picture view:

What you need to know:

Heat index values could reach 110°.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place.

Limit time outdoors, especially during the afternoon.

Stay hydrated and check on vulnerable neighbors.

Cooling centers remain open in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

When is the heat wave over?

What we know:

The heat is expected to ease slightly by the end of the week, but Tuesday will be one of the hottest days of this stretch. Keep up with the latest forecast on air and online — and stay cool, D.C.