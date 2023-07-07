Exploring Dumfries: FOX 5 Zip Trip

FOX 5 Zip Trip in Dumfries!
The FOX 5 morning crew had a great time in Dumfries this morning for their Zip Trip!
DUMFRIES, Va. - Last year, FOX 5 visited 15 cities across the DMV. And in 2023, we're continuing that by visiting 15 more cities. This Friday's trip: Dumfries, VA!
The FOX 5 team was in Dumfries on Friday, July 7. Here's everything you missed!
Opera in the morning from Dumfries!
Opera in the morning during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Dumfries!
Hometown Hero in Dumfries!
Willie Toney, former Dumfries Vice Mayor, was recognized as the hometown hero during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Dumfries!
Forever Home Friday from Dumfries!
The Humane Society of Northern Virginia has some furry friends who are looking for a forever home during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Dumfries!
Talking all about the AVO Tesla!
Tucker talks all things AVO Tesla during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Dumfries!
Dumfries Business Beat
Matthew chats with Ashley Frazier, owner of Five14 Studio, about the fun things to do while in Dumfries!
Cool down with ice cream in Dumfries!
Tucker is getting a cool treat during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Dumfries!
On The Market in in Dumfries!
Checking out the hot real estate market during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Dumfries!
Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood
Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood talks about the past, present and future of his town!
Jeremiah’s Kansas City Style Bar B Q
A taste of Jeremiah’s Kansas City Style Bar B Q during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Dumfries!
Harold & Cathy's Dumfries Café
A taste of Harold & Cathy's Dumfries Cafe during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Dumfries!
Music and more with DJ Stress!
Holly chats with DJ Stress about music and more during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Dumfries!
First Responder Friday in Dumfries!
Members of the Dumfries Police Department were recognized on First Responder Friday during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Dumfries!
Rosie's Kitchen in Dumfries!
A taste of Rosie's Kitchen during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Dumfries!
A taste of Dyvine BBQ!
A taste of Dyvine BBQ during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Dumfries!
Junior Reporter in Dumfries!
Tucker Barnes is talking weather and sports during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Dumfries!