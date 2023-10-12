Explicit, harassing emails being sent to women at Arlington County Fire Department

Who's behind the explicit, harassing emails being sent to women at the Arlington County Fire Department?

So far, police have not been able to figure out who typed up the unwarranted messages that were allegedly emailed to several female employees over the summer.

The Arlington County Police Department's investigation into the harassment claims began in June when a group of women first reported the crude emails. Since then, more members of the fire department have come forward to notify police the messages haven't stopped.

The fire chief, Captain Nathaniel C. Hiner, says the department is taking these allegations seriously, and continuing its internal investigation.

"Arlington County is committed to a safe, equitable, and respectful work environment for all employees and volunteers," Hiner said in a statement. "Arlington County will continue to work with staff, hear their concerns, and take necessary actions to strengthen the safety and security of our workforce."

The chief also said he appreciates those who have raised concerns and supports those who are affected by the allegations.

A $20,000 reward was raised to support the ongoing criminal investigation.