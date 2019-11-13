Expect traffic congestion Thursday morning in parts of northern Virginia, DC for water main break repairs

Drivers in parts of Northern Virginia and D.C. should expect some extra congestion through Thursday’s morning rush. It’s because of repairs that still need to be made after last Friday’s major water main break near Chain Bridge.

At least until Thursday afternoon, North Glebe Road between Military Road and Route 123 will be shut down. During that time, northbound traffic on Rt. 123 will only be able to turn left to cross the bridge. Traffic crossing the bridge from the District will only be able to turn right.

It’ll certainly cause some headaches for commuters, although if you’re lucky enough to live nearby and don’t have anywhere you have to be, at least one resident said it might not be so bad after all.

“Sometimes it’s nice when they do this because then the traffic’s actually lighter for us if we don’t go over into dc,”Janelle Haskell laughed.

One last thing: if you’re wondering why they’re doing the work during the week instead of over the weekend, Arlington County officials said it’s a very important pipe they’re working on, and especially with the recent temperature changes, they wanted to get the repairs done as soon as possible.

