'Executive Branch' new private club co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. heads to DC

An ultra-exclusive, members-only club co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. is heading to D.C. with an annual membership fee of half a million dollars.

The "Executive Branch" is an invite-only club that is set to be based in Geortown, D.C., according to an invitation obtained by Politico.

Trump Jr., 47, is a co-owner alongside investment banker Omeed Malik and Zach and Alex Witkoff (sons of Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East).

According to reports, the club held a launch party on Saturday night that included at least a half dozen members of President Donald Trump’s administration as well as wealthy CEOs, tech founders, and policy experts.

The "Executive Branch" is set to open sometime in the next month.