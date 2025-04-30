'Executive Branch' new private club co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. heads to DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - An ultra-exclusive, members-only club co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. is heading to D.C. with an annual membership fee of half a million dollars.
The "Executive Branch" is an invite-only club that is set to be based in Geortown, D.C., according to an invitation obtained by Politico.
Trump Jr., 47, is a co-owner alongside investment banker Omeed Malik and Zach and Alex Witkoff (sons of Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East).
According to reports, the club held a launch party on Saturday night that included at least a half dozen members of President Donald Trump’s administration as well as wealthy CEOs, tech founders, and policy experts.
The "Executive Branch" is set to open sometime in the next month.
The Source: Information from Politico was used to write this report.