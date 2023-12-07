EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moments man’s body was dumped in Northwest DC alley, police say no signs of foul play

Chilling new video obtained by FOX 5 shows the moments when a man was dragged out of his own white Porsche in a Northwest D.C. alleyway and left there dead.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect who was driving 41-year-old Alan Chen's car. His family, located in Massachusetts, says they're hoping the video can help find the person responsible.

FOX 5 first broke the story and as the search for the driver who left Chen’s body in the alleyway continues, his family spoke exclusively to our Shomari Stone, saying they hope the new video will bring leads in the case.

"I hope that police or anyone that see[s] this video can find the person that is responsible for what happened to Alan," his aunt told FOX 5.

In the surveillance footage, the suspect drives into the alley in the 100 block of W Street around 11:18 p.m. the night of Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The suspect then gets out of Chen’s SUV and pulls his lifeless body from the back driver’s side of the car.

Chen’s feet and arms appear to dangle, as the man drags his body in the alleyway and leaves the body. He then gets back into the SUV and drives away.

D.C. Fire and EMS tells FOX 5 they responded just before 1 a.m. the next morning. A source told FOX 5 they saw first responders working on Chen for a significant amount of time, trying to resuscitate him.

A police report says officers only recovered two pairs of shoes, lip balm and blue jeans from the 41-year-old’s body.

Chen’s aunt told FOX 5 he was not found with a wallet or his license.

"We just don't know why, you know? It just…society is not safe. So, so many crimes out there. It is just, you know, really, really, really bad," she said.

The family shared a photo of Chen and his white Porsche with Massachusetts tags, hoping for answers.

They tell FOX 5 that Chen worked in advertising and sales and often spent longer periods of time in D.C. when he came in for work.

Despite the video, detectives say there are no signs of foul play but they’re waiting for the Medical Examiner’s report to make the final determination of death as they continue to look for the SUV.

It has not been reported stolen.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact MPD.