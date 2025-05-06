Exclusive: Surveillance video captures suspect linked to string of Fairfax County burglaries

The Brief Surveillance footage captures suspect in Hybla Valley burglaries. Authorities believe the same individual is linked to multiple break-ins. Police urge the public to provide information.



Suspect linked to break-ins

Authorities are searching for a suspect, caught on surveillance video, they say is connected to multiple break-ins in Hybla Valley.

Fairfax County police released exclusive video to FOX 5 showing the suspect outside La Taza Panaderia on Richmond Highway around 2:15 a.m. on April 17. The footage shows the person throwing a rock to shatter the glass door before climbing inside, heading directly to the cash register, taking money, and walking out as an alarm sounds.

What we know:

Detectives believe the suspect may be responsible for at least four similar burglaries in the area, all involving rock-forced entry. Those incidents occurred at restaurants and an auto repair shop on Richmond Highway between April 23 and April 30, 2025.

Police seek public’s help

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Mount Vernon District Station at 703-360-8400 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be sent using the 'P3 Tips' app for Fairfax Co Crime Solvers. Cash rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.

