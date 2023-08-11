Excitement grows ahead of Commanders preseason game

Excitement is growing among Washington Commanders fans as a new season with new owners approaches.

Optimism is the latest positive sign surrounding the team since the new ownership group led by Josh Harris, and including basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, took over following an NFL approved $6.05 billion sale from Dan Snyder.

"It’s great to have the fanbase back," coach Ron Rivera said after the sale was final. "This has been really cool the last couple days. It has. This is exciting."

The team’s first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m.

They open the regular season against the Cardinals on September 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.