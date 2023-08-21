Excitement as students, teachers head back to school in northern Virginia

There are plenty of warm summer days left, but many kids in the northern Virginia area are already heading back to school.

The first day of class for Alexandria City Public Schools began Monday. FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan says students and teachers at George Mason Elementary School in Alexandria were ready for the first bell to ring early Monday morning.

FOX 5’s Homa Bash visited Thomas Edison High School in Fairfax County where classes also started Monday.

Prince William County Schools also began on Monday. Loudoun County Public Schools are set to start the 2023 school year on August 24.