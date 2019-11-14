Ex-marine in bloodstained shirt confesses to killing parents, family dogs, police say

article

A former Marine, wearing a bloodstained t-shirt, confessed to Florida police early Wednesday that he had killed his parents and the family’s two dogs, the sheriff's deputies said.

Jacob Daniel Price, 30, walked into the lobby of the Crestview Police Department around 4 a.m. Wednesday and confessed his crimes, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies went to the family’s home near Crestview, Fla. and found Price’s parents, 51-year-old Jolene Price, and 56-year-old Robert Price, dead inside the master bedroom.

They both appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds to the head, according to an arrest report cited by the Northwest Florida Daily News.

Two dead dogs were also found with gunshot wounds inside the home. One was in the bed with Price’s parents, and the other dead was on the dining room floor, the Daily News reported. Two other dogs, German Shepherds, were found unharmed.

Price has been charged with two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office said. The First Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting autopsies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a motive for the killings. A sheriff’s office spokeswoman told the Daily News that Price had been living with his parents.

Price had served as a field radio operator in the U.S. Marine Corps between 2009 and 2013, according to the paper. He was deployed in 2010 and 2011 under Operation Enduring Freedom, a counter-terrorism mission launched by the Bush administration after 9/11.

A plea date has been scheduled for Dec. 17 and a trial is set to begin on Feb. 17, according to court documents.