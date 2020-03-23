Ever wish you could have a bookstore to yourself? Capitol Hill Books available to rent for an hour
WASHINGTON - If you’re looking for a new book to pass the time amid the District’s coronavirus outbreak, Capitol Hill Books is offering you a unique opportunity.
For those who are practicing social distancing, the store is offering book-lovers a chance to rent the iconic shop in the Eastern Market neighborhood for one hour.
They say you might have a little bit of a wait, however, as they’re currently flooded with requests.
For more information about the process or to reserve a time slot, email info@capitolhillbooks-dc.com.