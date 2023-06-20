Environmental groups file motion to block toll lanes on I-495, I-270

Residents in a Maryland neighborhood are responding to a motion filed by several environmentalist groups over the state’s plans to expand I-270 and I-495.

Many residents are against the expansion plan because they don’t feel it will fix traffic congestion and there are concerns it could impact the environment and a historic African-American cemetery.

FOX 5 spoke with homeowners in a Bethesda neighborhood, and they echoed many of the same concerns brought forth in the motion.

"I’m concerned that whatever the plans are that they don’t disturb the African American cemetery that’s back there," said Sheryl Israel Bloch, a Bethesda resident.





The critics are quoted in Montgomery Community Media as saying the state failed to assess and disclose the project’s impact adequately.

MCM first reported that Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller said the proposed plans are being "reevaluated and that the state will not start from scratch in its quest to relieve traffic congestion."

The dispute, however, began before the new Wes Moore administration was in place. The former administration under Larry Hogan is reportedly accused of cutting corners and ignoring proper steps, according to the groups filing the motion.

Related article





FOX 5 contacted the Sierra Club, one of the groups filing the motion. We’re still awaiting their response.

Lieutenant Governor Miller says starting over regarding the proposed plan would cause the state to lose federal funds and delay the project by years.

