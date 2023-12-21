End of the road for Virginia's car tax? Governor Youngkin's bold plan

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has his eye on something many governors have tried to do but failed at — eliminating the state’s car tax.

It’s been around for years and with popular support for the idea, Youngkin says it’s time for the car tax to hit the road.

It’s a little bit like that saying about the weather – politicians in Virginia always talk about the car tax, but they don’t do anything about it. And while Governor Youngkin says it’s time for the practice of Virginia taxing car owners – for the life of a car – should end.

Related article

It’s not clear if Democrats will go along with him.

Now, this car tax isn't cheap. In Northern Virginia, the car tax rate for most vehicles is $4.57 per $100 of assessed value in Fairfax County, $5 in Arlington County, and $5.33 in the City of Alexandria.

Honda Pilot vehicles at a dealership in Manassas, Virginia on April 12, 2009. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Folks didn’t hold back on this one in talking to FOX 5 – most people told us it costs them hundreds of dollars every year, and they want the car tax gone.

In an address to state lawmakers in Richmond, Governor Youngkin says he’s open to alternative ideas to make up the money that would be lost by eliminating the car tax, perhaps even giving a bump to local jurisdictions in their sales taxes. But David Ramadahn, a political science professor at George Mason University's Schlar Center, says it’s a promise that won't be easy to deliver.

"Replace it with a further increase in local sales taxes because the car tax belongs in the trash and can not be in your mailbox," Governor Youngkin said.

Related article

"Because of its popularity, every governor throws it out there in order to gain headlines, to gain popularity, especially in a tough atmosphere," Ramadan said.

Even without the car tax debate, Virginia is already facing a challenging budget season.

With Democrats having won the majority in the General Assembly, the big question is would Democrats be interested in making the state’s Republican governor achieve a goal that many governors before him have been unable to achieve?