Empty grocery store shelves could take months to get restocked

Grocery store shelves are empty yet again, and it could reportedly be months before they’re restocked.

Industry insiders say the supply chain struggle is not a quick fix thanks to labor shortages and inflation.

Some grocery stores reportedly turning to off brands to keep up with stock.

FOX 5 is told hard-to-get items include:

- Beef

- Pork

- Eggs

- Maple syrup

This comes as the omicron variant and coronavirus cases continue to rise, fueling a workforce shortage, including a shortage of truckers, warehouse workers and meat cutters.

Shoppers took out their frustration on Twitter by sharing photos of their local grocery stores and tagging #BareShelvesBiden, which began trending, according to Fox News. The Biden administration has caught flak in recent months for the supply chain crisis and rising inflation that has interrupted Americans' everyday lives.

The omicron variant has also been reportedly reignited supply chain struggles. Some grocery stores are opting to let shelves go empty, while others are exploring less popular brands, hoping to give consumers other options.

FOX 5 has been told this issue could intensify and continue for at least the next six months.