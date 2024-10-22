Employee's homemade meal blamed for mass food poisoning at Maryland seafood distributor

article

NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributors in Jessup, Maryland, says Monday's mass food poisoning incident, which left 46 people seeking medical attention, was caused by homemade food prepared by an employee.

"The investigation has preliminarily determined that an employee prepared food at his home over the weekend, ultimately serving the homemade food to fellow employees who became sick yesterday," the company said in a statement released Tuesday.

In the hours following the meal, nearly 50 workers displayed symptoms of food poisoning.

"NAFCO wishes those affected a safe and speedy recovery," the company added.

They clarified that no consumers or other outlets were impacted.

NAFCO also emphasized that their products continue to meet the highest safety standards, stating, "NAFCO maintains the highest standards of food safety and regularly undergoes rigorous inspections by health authorities."

The company said that its supply chain remains unaffected, and its products are safe for consumption nationwide.

On Monday, emergency responders from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services arrived at the facility on Chesapeake Bay Court around 3:45 p.m. following reports of multiple workers feeling unwell.

All 46 adults were evaluated at the scene and transported to nearby hospitals. Fortunately, none of the patients were in critical condition and were treated and monitored before being released. Emergency teams from Anne Arundel and Baltimore Counties provided additional assistance.