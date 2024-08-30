Expand / Collapse search

Employee shot, killed suspect robbing Maryland restaurant and assaulting employees: police

Published  August 30, 2024 3:18pm EDT
Deadly shooting inside carryout restaurant in Capitol Heights

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Capitol Heights. The incident occurred inside the Oriental Express carryout.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - An employee at a Capitol Heights restaurant shot and killed a suspect robbing the Chinese carryout and assaulting employees.

The Prince George’s County Police Department continues to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred inside of a restaurant on Thursday afternoon. The decedent is 27-year-old Victor Rios Rubio of Capitol Heights.

Major Michael Ebaugh of the Prince George’s County Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Oriental Express restaurant, located on the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, around 4:40 p.m. 

When officers arrived, Major Ebaugh said they found a man inside the restaurant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an employee shot Rubio while he was robbing the restaurant and assaulting employees. The weapon used was recovered at the scene. There were no customers inside the business at the time of the shooting.

This remains an ongoing investigation.