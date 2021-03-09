Emergency crews responding to hazmat situation at Waldorf ice rink, evacuations underway

article

Emergency crews are responding to a hazmat incident at an ice rink in Waldorf on Tuesday morning.

According to Charles County fire officials, they’re dealing with an ammonia leak near the Capital Clubhouse recreation center, and evacuations are underway.

They said a strip mall next to the ice rink was evacuated.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

