Firearms stolen after truck smashes into Charles County gun store, authorities say

Authorities are on the scene in Charles County where they say several firearms were stolen after a pickup truck smashed into a gun store.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at Fred’s Outdoors in the 2800 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf.

Officers arrived quickly but said at least two suspects were able to enter the business, bypass layers of security and steal just under 10 firearms.

The investigation continues at this time.