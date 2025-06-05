Baltimore oil spill: Emergency crews contain 2,000-gallon diesel leak along city's waterfront

The Brief Emergency crews contained a 2,000-gallon oil spill in Baltimore’s waterfront. The fuel was first reported as a 200-gallon diesel leak at a Johns Hopkins Hospital facility. Cleanup efforts continue, with absorbent materials and skimmers deployed in the affected marina.



Authorities have contained a 2,000-gallon oil spill along Baltimore’s waterfront after fuel was spotted in the water Wednesday.

The spill was initially reported as a contained 200-gallon diesel leak at a Johns Hopkins Hospital facility in east Baltimore. Hours later, the city’s fire department responded to a marina in Harbor East, where additional fuel was discovered.

Oil spill contained

What we know:

Officials say the spill remains contained at the South Central Avenue Bridge marina. The water has turned red due to dye in the diesel fuel, but authorities confirm there is no impact on drinking water in the area.

Cleanup efforts underway

The Coast Guard and emergency response crews are using absorbent materials and skimmers connected to pump trucks to remove the oil from the water. Some nearby roads will be closed as cleanup efforts continue.

