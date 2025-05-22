Chicago man charged in D.C. embassy shooting — FBI raids apartment

The Brief FBI agents raided the Chicago home of Elias Rodriguez, who is accused of fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy staffers outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Rodriguez reportedly entered the museum afterward and chanted "Free, free Palestine" before being detained. Authorities identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who were reportedly planning to get engaged.



FBI agents raided the home of the Chicago man accused of fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy staffers Wednesday night in Washington D.C.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, allegedly shot and killed the pair as they were leaving a special event at the Capital Jewish Museum. Prior to the shooting, Rodriguez was observed pacing outside, according to Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith.

Smith said after the incident, Rodriguez walked into the museum, was detained by event security and started chanting "Free, free Palestine."

On Thursday afternoon, officials announced he's been charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

FBI investigates suspected gunman's home

What we know:

FBI agents and officers carrying long guns were seen moving in and out of Rodriguez's apartment, located at 4707 N. Troy St. on the city’s North Side, on Thursday morning.

About 10 law enforcement vehicles and large trucks lined the block.

Police tape was placed on the entrance of the apartment complex and agents could be seen taking supplies into the building.

Just before 2 p.m., authorities were seen removing evidence from his unit, including files and boxes.

Rodriguez’s light gold Hyundai sedan was also towed from the scene.

Neighbors in Albany Park told FOX 32 they’re shocked by the connection.

Who is Elias Rodriguez?

What we know:

Elias Rodriguez graduated from the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) as an English major. He later worked for The HistoryMakers Digital Archive, where he wrote biographies of African Americans. Rodriguez’s bio on the nonprofit’s website has since been deleted.

Rodriguez was also an employee of the American Osteopathic Information Association, the organization announced Thursday.

Their statement read in part, "We were shocked and saddened to learn that an AOIA employee has been arrested as a suspect in this horrific crime. Both the AOIA and AOA stand ready to cooperate with the investigation in any way we can. As a physician organization dedicated to protecting the health and sanctity of human life, we believe in the rights of all persons to live safely without fear of violence."

Rodriguez's next-door neighbor, John Wayne Fry, said he never would have suspected Rodriguez would be capable of this. He says the two spoke every now and then while collecting their mail, and described him as friendly and peaceful.

"On the outside of his door there was a Hello Kitty sign," Fry said. "He seemed like a normal, friendly guy."

In Rodriguez’s apartment window, a poster remains. It says, "Justice for Wadea," referring to Wadea al-Fayoume—the six-year-old suburban Palestinian American boy who was stabbed to death by his landlord in a hate crime in 2023.

"That gave me the impression that they were very, very sensitive people," Fry said.

Court documents reveal that on Tuesday, Rodriguez took a United Airlines flight from O’Hare International Airport to Reagan National Airport with the firearm he'd purchased in 2020 stowed in his checked bag.

Fry said the two never spoke of politics—but now wishes the topic had come up.

"I wish that I had an opportunity to talk with him, because if I had, I would have talked him out of it," Fry said. "I learned during the Vietnam War, you don’t stop war with guns, bombs. You stop war by going to your neighbors, talking to your neighbors."

Court documents also state that when Rodriguez turned himself over to police, he said: "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza."

The Party for Socialism and Liberation, a far-left group known for sharing anti-Israeli rhetoric, confirmed Rodriguez was once a member.

It was unclear on Thursday if Rodriguez had retained legal representation. According to the Associated Press, his telephone number listed in public records rang unanswered.

FOX 32 Chicago also tried contacting Rodriguez's relatives, including his mother, but those calls went unanswered.

What we don't know:

Neighbors say Rodriguez lives in the unit with a woman, but their relationship remains unclear.

Officials have not specified what they recovered from his apartment on Thursday.

It’s also unclear how long Rodriguez was allegedly planning the attack.

What they're saying:

Consul General of Israel to the Midwest Yinam Cohen is expressing devastation over the heinous act and says it reinforces the need for local support.

"This is really, really scary because it could have happened here in Chicago," Cohen said. "What I told leadership here in the city is, this is a time, not just for words, but for actions. We need to see de-escalation, but also to see concrete actions against those who use this toxic and inciteful language against us."

CAIR Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab released the following statement:

"We stand squarely against vigilante violence — even against those who may be complicit in genocide. It is lawless and criminal.

"We also reject the cynical attempts to link an act of a lone wolf to the movement of tens of thousands of peaceful anti-genocide protesters on our streets and in our schools. The fact is, the shooter departed from our peaceful movements, instead choosing to adopt Israeli government tactics: Israel assassinated seven foreign embassy personnel in Damascus a year ago.

"Lastly, we urge the media and the public to show equal concern for all victims of violence. For months, hundreds of innocent Gazan children have been slaughtered, and thousands now face deadly starvation. I have yet to receive a request for a statement. I reject the insinuation that their lives are any less worthy. Their stories deserve the same attention, outrage, and empathy."

The Illinois Holocaust Museum released the following statement on Thursday:

"The Illinois Holocaust Museum mourns the senseless murder of two staff members of Israel's embassy, Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, who were tragically shot last night at the Capital Jewish Museum. Our hearts go out to their families, the Israeli community, and all affected by this horrific act. We stand united against antisemitism and violence against Jews in all forms and reject the unacceptable normalization of hate and violence."

The Jewish United Fund (JUF) of Chicago shared this statement:

"We are devastated and outraged by the heinous murder of a young couple-both staff serving at Israel's Embassy in Washington, D.C.-who were shot and killed last night by a terrorist as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum. Upon arrest, the assailant shouted, "Free, Free Palestine!"

"We extend our deepest condolences to Sarah Milgrim's and Yaron Lischinsky's families and to their friends and colleagues at Israel's embassy in Washington. May their memories forever be a blessing.

"This horrific act is a stark and painful reminder of the consequences of unchecked antisemitism and the growing normalization of hatred directed at Jews. This cold-blooded murder is the clear result of continued calls to "globalize the intifada." Accepting the rhetoric of violence has been not only tolerated, but condoned, by some in our public spaces. We call on leadership from government, academia and civic spaces to clearly and consistently condemn antisemitism. The urgent need for moral clarity in the face of hate is abundantly clear.

"We are deeply grateful to law enforcement and those elected leaders and allies who are standing with the Jewish community and speaking out against antisemitism in all its forms."

Governor JB Pritzker issued this statement:

"I was horrified to hear of the deadly shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC last night. Shortly after the incident occurred, I learned that a member of my team was attending the event. While they are shaken up, they are thankfully safe. MK and I are praying for the victims and their families and all of those affected by this tragedy.

"Law enforcement has apprehended the suspected gunman, and although the investigation continues, make no mistake: this was an attack on the Jewish community.

"An evening of connecting and belonging hosted by the American Jewish Committee quickly turned into a nightmare. Young Jewish people and diplomats came together in a museum built to honor their shared history but then had to flee gun shots and witness the killing of a young couple. As a Jew who led the building of a museum dedicated to standing up against bigotry and hatred, I know how sacred these places are and what trauma this incident has caused.

"Whether it’s gun violence or the rising tide of antisemitism, Americans of all backgrounds have an urgent obligation to stand for peace and reject bigotry in all its forms and in every way possible."

What do we know about the victims?

What we know:

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed that Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were the two Israeli Embassy staffers killed in Wednesday's shooting. Lischinsky worked as a research assistant, while Milgrim coordinated visits and missions to Israel.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog told Israeli Army Radio that Milgrim was an American employee of the embassy and Lischinsky was Israeli.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter said the couple were preparing to get engaged. He said that Lischinsky had purchased a ring this week and planned to propose in Jerusalem next week.

What's next:

Rodriguez was interviewed early Thursday by D.C. Police investigators and the FBI, the AP reported. The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington is expected to prosecute the case.