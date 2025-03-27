Elevated fire threat issued for DC region

The National Weather Service has placed the Washington, D.C., region under an elevated fire threat on Thursday due to dry conditions, low humidity, and strong winds. The heightened risk for rapid fire spread is expected from late morning through late afternoon.

Dry conditions and strong winds heighten fire risk in D.C. region

What we know:

The advisory covers areas along the I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Residents are urged to consult local burn-permitting authorities before conducting any outdoor burning.

Those who choose to burn outdoors are advised to exercise extreme caution, as fires can quickly grow out of control under these conditions.

Montgomery County brush fire underscores elevated threat

The elevated threat follows a massive brush fire in Montgomery County on Wednesday that caused concern in Gaithersburg before being contained. The fire, fueled by 35 mph wind gusts, occurred during a Red Flag Warning issued by the NWS.