Elementary school teacher assaults 3 kids in Virginia: police

An elementary school teacher in Virginia has been arrested after assaulting three children.

The special education teacher has been identified as 62-year-old Elizabeth Yoshimi Nagagata of Fairfax, Virginia.

According to Fairfax County police, Child Protective Services received a referral that a teacher was seen assaulting a student at White Oaks Elementary School.

Police believe between September 2023 and April 2024, Nagagata assaulted three students on separate occasions. Nagagata was arrested and charged with seven counts of simple assault.

She is being held without bond.