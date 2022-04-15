Elementary school staff allegedly sexually assaulted four 8-year-old girls in Woodbridge, police say

A staff member at a Woodbridge elementary school has been charged with 4 counts of aggravated sexual assault and 4 counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

Prince William County police say 33-year-old Jonathan George Skocik is accused of sexually assaulting four eight-year-old girls while working at John Jenkins Elementary School in Woodbridge between March and early April.

An investigation revealed that Skocik, who worked as a school information technology specialist inappropriately touched the four girls while in his office within the school building.

The victims reported the encounters to a teacher who then informed the school administration and the authorities. Skocik was removed from the school and away from contact with children as the investigation was conducted.

He turned himself in to authorities on Friday.

Prince William County police is asking anyone with information to report regarding this investigation to contact them. Skocik is being held without bond.