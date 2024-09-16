Election 2024: How to vote early in Virginia

The 2024 presidential election is just 49 days away but voters in Virginia can begin casting their ballots this week.

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins on Sept. 20. The last day to vote early is Nov. 2.

All general registrar offices offer early voting. Some localities may offer early voting at additional locations. The hours at these locations and when they begin offering early voting vary.

For all early voting and ballot dropbox information, voters are encouraged to contact the general registrar's office .

Where can I vote early in Virginia?

For the 2024 General Election, you can vote at a registrar’s office in the county where you live. All general registrar offices offer early voting.

Here's the FULL LIST OF VIRGINIA EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

How do I vote early?

You can head to your local registrar’s office to cast your ballot early, during their operating hours.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and you do not have to have a reason or fill out an application to vote early.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 15.

You’ll need to show an acceptable form of identification , such as a Virginia driver’s license, or sign an ID confirmation statement to vote at the polls, or a provisional ballot will be offered and you are allowed until the Friday at noon following the election to provide a copy of acceptable identification to the electoral board or sign an ID Confirmation Statement.

Provisional voters receive a notice to remind them of the deadline and right to attend the electoral board meeting

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote online, by mail or in person.

You can register online using the elections department’s Citizen Portal . You’ll need a Virginia driver’s license or state ID card, your Social Security number and your date of birth.

To register by mail, download and complete a registration application , then mail it to your registrar’s office or call your registrar’s office to request a form. You can also pick up a registration form at public libraries, Department of Motor Vehicles sites, armed forces recruitment offices or other locations .

Register in person by submitting an application at your registrar's office.