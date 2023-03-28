Elderly woman shot in Capitol Heights

Police are at the scene of a late-night shooting on Drum Avenue in Capitol Heights, not far from the D.C. line.

An elderly woman, according to police, has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Capitol Heights police said they received a call about shots fired in the 600 block of Drum Avenue.

When officers arrived in the area, they found the elderly victim.

This is a developing story.