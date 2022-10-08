Elderly pedestrian struck, killed by car in Arlington County

article

An elderly woman was struck by a car and killed in Arlington County on Saturday morning, according to police.

Arlington County Police say just after 9 a.m. officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5800 block of Little Falls Road in Arlington.

Once there, officers found a woman in her 80s who had been hit by a car.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Preliminary information revealed that the woman was crossing Little Falls Road at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.