80-year-old arrested for allegedly trying to abduct, sexually assault child

An elderly man is in jail after allegedly trying to abduct and sexually assault a child near a school in Fairfax County.

What we know:

The area around Hutchinson Elementary School is where police with Fairfax County say an 80-year-old man inappropriately touched a juvenile.

On your screen is a photo of Ramon Herrera.

Officers say on Monday just after 8:30 a.m., a girl who was walking near the school in the 13300 block of Hungerford Place, noticed Herrera approaching her.

Police say he grabbed, touched and tried to kiss her. She was able to get away from the man who we’re told left the area.

Herrera is facing a number of charges, including abduction with Intent to Defile.

Because the victim is a juvenile, police aren’t able to share the exact age but according to the charge the suspect is facing, the victim was under the age of 13.

What they're saying:

"That’s so crazy. That's scary to me because what he thinks about doing. 80 years old? Abduct a child? That’s scary because I saw a lot of kids at school time. That’s very dangerous. That’s scary," neighbor Anabel Gonzalez said.

It was a disturbing incident to many, especially in a community with so many children and a time of day when kids are walking to school.

Police say Herrera, who is from Herndon, is in jail with no bond.