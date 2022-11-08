Expand / Collapse search

Elderly couple going to vote struck, killed by vehicle near polling place in Gaithersburg

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:31PM
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities say an elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while they were walking to their polling place Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. as the couple, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg. The school is closed Tuesday and is operating as a midterm election voting center.

The man and woman were transported to a nearby hospital where they later died. The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

