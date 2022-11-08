Elderly couple going to vote struck by vehicle near polling place in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities say two elderly pedestrians going to vote were struck near a Montgomery County polling place Tuesday morning.
FOX 5's Bob Barnard said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. as the couple were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg. The school is closed Tuesday and is operating as a midterm election voting center.
The two pedestrians were transported to the hospital and appear to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
