Ed Martin leaves U.S. attorney post with sharp rebuke of D.C. leadership

On his final day in office, acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin promised retribution in his new role and sharply criticizes D.C. leadership.

What we know:

Martin, a longtime political operative, was nominated to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., but his stance on the Capitol attack drew criticism.

He will, however, be staying in the Trump administration. He’s moving to the newly formed Office of Weaponization and has also been tapped to become the Pardon Attorney at the Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, Martin blamed D.C. leadership for allowing criminals back on the street and said D.C. home rule could be on the chopping block.

Dig deeper:

Martin’s interpretation of his new role may run counter to Justice Department policy, which discourages naming uncharged individuals.

According to the DOJ manual, there is ordinarily "no legitimate governmental interest served" by publicly alleging wrongdoing against someone who hasn’t been charged.

Martin called out D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, who prosecutes juvenile crimes. Martin said he’s focused on charging juveniles accused of certain gun crimes as adults.

He also accused D.C. judges of ignoring the law by releasing defendants, even though judges do have discretion in those decisions. He even suggested the process for appointing judges to the D.C. Superior Court may need to change.

What's next:

Martin says he has spoken with Jeanine Pirro, who will be sworn in tomorrow, and says she is "totally energetic and focused."

Pirro, who joined Fox News in 2006, co-hosts the network’s show "The Five" on weekday evenings. She was elected as a judge in New York’s Westchester County Court in 1990 before serving three terms as the county’s elected district attorney.

The president called her a "powerful crusader for victims of crime."