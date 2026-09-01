The Brief Tuesday marks the day President Trump said a major makeover would begin. East Potomac remains open with tee times and courses available Tuesday. Recent tree cutting has golfers questioning plans for the course’s future.



Tuesday marks the day President Donald Trump said a major makeover of D.C.’s East Potomac Golf Links would begin.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said the course is still taking tee times, and the website shows the Blue, White and Red courses are open Tuesday.

East Potomac first opened to the public in 1920 for 25 cents and was designed as public golf for the people. In 1941, the course was the site of efforts to desegregate D.C.’s public golf, as noted by the National Park Service.

Though it has expanded to 36 holes, East Potomac has remained accessible and affordable, with rates from $17 to $48.

RELATED: Timeline for Trump-backed makeover of DC public golf course remains unclear

There are concerns that President Trump’s plans to turn it into a Tom Fazio–designed championship course would violate a century‑old law establishing the park for the recreation and pleasure of the people of D.C.

Recent tree cutting has golfers questioning the future. More than 60 trees appear to have been removed. The Interior Department says the cutting is routine maintenance to remove hazardous, invasive, dying or declining trees, but the timing is raising questions.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ East Potomac Golf Links makeover set to begin Tuesday