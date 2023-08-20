Earthquakes rock Southern California amid Tropical Storm Hilary

A preliminary 5.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Ventura County Sunday afternoon – and then followed by about a dozen shocks.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 2:41 p.m. with a magnitude of 5.1. The quake was reported about 4.3 miles southeast of Ojai with about 9 miles in depth.

Seconds after the earthquake, at least 16 aftershocks were reported – all centered around Ojai. Its preliminary magnitudes were reported between 2.5 to 3.9.

USGS is asking those who felt the two earthquakes to report on the agency's website.

Earthquake expert Lucy Jones wrote on X that the shaker appeared to have been preceded to a series of foreshocks that began Saturday morning. She said the area will likely continue to experience aftershocks, with a 5% chance of one that will be larger than the initial 5.1-magnitude quake.

"There is no correlation between the earthquake and the tropical storm," she wrote. "Just a coincidence that is a good reminder that disaster resilience is a multi-hazard endeavor."

The series of quakes come as Southern California braces for Tropical Storm Hilary. Hilary made landfall in Baja California early Sunday afternoon and is expected to reach California in the evening.

As California awaits possible landfall, the severe weather from Sunday morning and afternoon has already knocked out power for Southern California residents and flooded roads.

Leading up to this weekend, the National Weather Service warned Southern California residents to avoid leaving the house as Hilary moved closer and closer to California.

"Hunker down and take it easy for Sunday and Monday," the NWS advised Friday. "Stay off the roads."

