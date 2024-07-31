Early voting begins in Prince George’s County special election

As July comes to a close, voters in Prince George’s County head to the polls for early voting in a special election for an at-large council seat.

This vacancy follows the resignation of longtime Councilmember Mel Franklin amid a scandal.

Prince George’s election officials, already preparing for the upcoming general election in November, have had to quickly adapt to accommodate this unexpected primary.

Dr. Demetra Hutchenson of the Prince George’s Board of Elections told FOX 5, "We’re always in a mode to prepare for elections but of course being prepared for the general election that coming up in November and now having a special election coming up in the middle of that did require us to have a few more late nights and did require that we pull together very quickly."

Thirteen candidates, including nine Democrats and four Republicans, are competing in this primary to replace Franklin, who resigned after being charged with embezzling campaign funds.

Featured article

Early voting runs from July 31 to Aug. 5, with polling locations set up in all nine districts and ballot drop boxes available. Despite there being 600,000 registered voters in Prince George’s County, turnout for primary elections is typically low.

Community members expressed the importance of voting to FOX 5.

One resident emphasized, "We need to find out who’s not voting and get’em to the voting places that’s the only way we’re going to have a democracy that works."

Another voter shared, "I’m proud to be able to do this. Means that much to you? Yes. Yes! Absolutely!"

A third resident added, "Well it is a right. It’s their right. It’s their right and that is basically the bottom line to it!"

The winner of this special election will face significant challenges, as Franklin’s sudden resignation marks the biggest political scandal in Prince George’s County since former County Executive Jack Johnson was sentenced to prison on federal corruption and bribery charges 13 years ago.