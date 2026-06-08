Early voting begins in DC primary election

Early voting is now underway in Washington, D.C., giving residents their first opportunity to cast ballots in the city’s primary and special elections. The election marks a historic first for the District, as voters will use ranked-choice voting for the first time.

Polls opened at 8:30 a.m. Friday at early voting centers across the city.

What we know:

Voters can cast ballots at any early voting center in the District through June 14. Same-day voter registration is available with proof of D.C. residency.

Primary Election Day is June 16.

The biggest change this election cycle is the introduction of ranked-choice voting. Under the new system, voters can rank up to five candidates in order of preference rather than selecting just one candidate. Election officials say the goal is to provide voters with more options while helping ensure winning candidates have broader support.

By the numbers:

A recent Washington Post-Schar School poll found:

Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George at 36% among voters naming a first-choice candidate

Former At-Large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie at 25%

Roughly one in four voters remains undecided

Big picture view:

Lewis George has centered her campaign on affordability, housing, childcare, and reducing costs for working families.

McDuffie has focused on public safety, economic development, job creation, and protecting D.C.’s Home Rule.

Both candidates are expected to cast ballots during the early voting period.

Why you should care:

This election will be the first real-world test of ranked-choice voting in the District and could shape how future elections are conducted while deciding several key local races.