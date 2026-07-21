The Brief Six-year-old Adonis Jackson is recovering after nearly drowning during a soccer camp in Northwest D.C. Camp staff rescued Jackson after he was seen lying at the bottom of a pool while a lifeguard was off-duty. Jackson's parents are calling for a full investigation into the incident.



A 6-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after a near-drowning incident at a summer sports camp in Northwest D.C., and his family is demanding answers after police revealed there was no lifeguard on duty at the time.

What we know:

The victim, 6-year-old Adonis Jackson, was attending the Nike Soccer Camp on the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) campus. Campers had been allowed to use the campus pool following soccer activities.

University of the District of Columbia (UDC) campus

According to a police report, counselors noticed Jackson lying at the bottom of the pool while about 30 other children were in the water.

Police confirmed that no lifeguard was on duty at the time because they were on a lunch break.

When the emergency unfolded, one camp counselor jumped into the water to rescue Jackson but was unable to lift him out of the pool. The counselor then alerted the head coach, who jumped into the pool, pulled Jackson out, and immediately began CPR.

When police arrived at the scene, Jackson was unresponsive but breathing. First responders took him to a local hospital.

On Tuesday, the family’s attorney said Jackson was in stable condition, intubated, and being closely monitored.

What they're saying:

Dominique Calhoun, an attorney with Calhoun Meredith representing the family, described how Jackson's mother was initially notified of the incident.

"At 1:30, she received a call saying, 'Hey, Adonis had guzzled some water,' thinking it was something minor, not severe," Calhoun said. "She said, 'Hey, I'll come and pick him up,' and that's when the counselor said, 'We are going to take him to the hospital.' It wasn't until the moment that she gets to the hospital that she learns how devastating this could’ve been."

Calhoun questioned how the lapse in safety occurred.

"How do we get from a soccer camp to a drowning?" Calhoun asked.

Family calls for accountability

What's next:

While the family has not yet filed a lawsuit, they are calling for a full investigation, accountability, and justice.

US Sports Camps, the organization in charge of the program, released the following statement regarding the incident:

"We are aware of the incident at the camp held at the University of the District of Columbia, and our thoughts are with the child and their family. This camp is operated by Four Soccer, an independent camp operator, and we are in contact with them as they and the appropriate authorities review what occurred. We are not able to comment on specifics at this time."

Jackson remains hospitalized, and his family expects a long recovery ahead.