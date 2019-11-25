Early morning fire breaks out in historic area of Annapolis

Firefighters are on the scene of an early morning blaze in Annapolis just blocks away from the Maryland Sate House.

The fire was reported in the historic part of the city at a building on Duke of Gloucester Street around 5 a.m.

At this time Duke of Gloucester Street is closed from Church Circle to Conduit Street and Main Street is closed from Church Circle to Green Street.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say fire department activity in the area may cause traffic delays for students at Annapolis High School and Bates Middle School.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.