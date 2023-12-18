Dupont Circle Metro Station closed due to smoke investigation

Evening commuters may experience delays as Dupont Circle Metro Station is currently closed due to a smoke investigation.

Firefighters from D.C. Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene Monday evening after receiving a call regarding the fumes in the station.

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: The escalator going down into the Dupont Circle Metro station in Washington, DC, is seen in this 18 April, 2005. Planning for the US capital subway began in the 1950s, construction began in 1969, and the first segment opene Expand

So far, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is reporting the smoke was potentially caused by an arcing insulator.

Shuttle bus service has been extended from Gallery Place to Woodley Park on the Red Line, while officials make sure the station is safe for trains to travel through.

Related article

For the next two weeks, WMATA employees are performing major safety repairs on Metro’s Red Line, which will disrupt commutes until the end of the year.

Officials say there will be no Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place from Monday, Dec. 18 through Saturday, Dec. 30.

It's unclear at the moment whether the smoke has anything to do with the scheduled repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



