Dump truck overturns in DC; driver leaves scene

Authorities say the driver of a dump truck that overturned late Thursday night in D.C. left the scene.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near Minnesota Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in the southeast.

Dump truck overturns in DC (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

Officials say other vehicles were damaged in the crash. A hazmat crew also responded for a fuel spill.

No injuries were reported. The crash is still under investigation.