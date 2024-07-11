Dump truck driver hits I-95 sign, leaves debris in Fairfax County

Virginia State Police continue to work on identifying the dump truck that struck an Interstate 95 overhead highway sign and fled the scene.

Police were dispatched to a report of debris in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the 168-mile marker, just south of Route 289 in Fairfax County, around 12:18 p.m. on July 11. According to police, a dump truck was traveling north on I-95 in the left lane with its dump bed fully raised and struck the overhead signage.

The impact of the crash caused significant damage to the overhead signs and a large amount of debris to fall into the three right travel lanes.

Motorists can expect major delays on I-95 at mile marker 168.5 in the County of Fairfax. The north left center lane, right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 11.0 miles.

This remains an ongoing investigation.