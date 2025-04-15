Dumfries could be one step closer to developing waterfront district

Residents in Dumfries will weigh in at a public hearing Tuesday evening whether to create an Economic Development Authority.

If approved at tonight’s town council meeting, it could expedite the timeline on several projects including the Dumfries Waterfront District.

What's next:

FOX 5 has learned that if approved, an Economic Development Authority could reportedly bring new businesses and services to Dumfries, revitalize Main Street including a community center, transform Quantico Creek into what’s being described as a National-Harbor inspired space.

Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood says having an Economic Development Authority in Dumfries would ease the way for the town to compete for grants and funding, reportedly without raising taxes.



An Economic Development Authority is going to be comprised of citizens in the community and community abroad who are going to help us develop economically and develop projects like the waterfront district, like the Main Street district, and be a tool in the Town of Dumfries tool belt," said Wood.



Wood says if the council approves creating its first ever Economic Development Authority the timeline for completion the potential waterfront district with shops, a boardwalk and more could go from approximately twenty years to ten.

